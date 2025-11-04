Election Day 2025: Here’s What’s on the Ballot Across Northern Virginia

Voters across Prince William, Stafford, Fredericksburg, and Manassas are heading to the polls today — Tuesday, November 4, 2025 — to decide races that will shape schools, growth, and governance for years to come.
Polls are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. statewide.
📍 Find your polling place here: Virginia Polling Place Lookup
🔹 Statewide Races
All Virginia voters will choose the state’s next leaders in three top offices:
- Governor: Abigail D. Spanberger (D) vs. Winsome Earle-Sears (R)
- Lieutenant Governor: Ghazala F. Hashmi (D) vs. John J. Reid II (R)
- Attorney General: Jay C. Jones (D) vs. Jason S. Miyares (R)
🔹 House of Delegates Contests
Several key House of Delegates races span the Potomac Local coverage area:
|District
|Area Coverage
|Democrat
|Republican
|Notes
|HD 19
|Woodbridge
|Rozia Henson (D)
|—
|Unopposed
|HD 20
|Greater Manassas / Gainesville / Manassas Park
|Michelle-Ann E. Lopes Maldonado (D)
|Christopher M. Stone (withdrew) → Write-in: Stephen Kent (R)
|Shared between Prince William & Manassas Park
|HD 21
|Haymarket / Gainesville
|Josh Thomas (D)
|Gregory Lee Gorham (R)
|Closely watched suburban race
|HD 22
|Brentsville / Bristow / Nokesville
|Elizabeth Guzman (D)
|Ian Lovejoy (R)
|Competitive Prince William race
|HD 23
|Dumfries / Triangle / Quantico
|Candi Mundon King (D)
|James V. Tully (R)
|—
|HD 24
|Dale City / Montclair
|Luke Torian (D)
|—
|Unopposed
|HD 25
|Lake Ridge / Occoquan
|Briana Sewell (D)
|—
|Unopposed
|HD 64
|Stafford County
|Stacey A. Carroll (D)
|Paul V. Milde III (R)
|—
|HD 65
|Stafford & Fredericksburg
|Joshua G. Cole (D)
|Sean C. Steinway (R)
|—
🔹 Prince William County
Two special elections highlight the local ballot:
- Gainesville District Supervisor — to fill the seat of the late Supervisor Bob Weir.
- Occoquan Town Council — one open seat.
Voters in House District 20 will also see Stephen Kent (R) listed as a write-in option, following the withdrawal of Christopher M. Stone (R).
Top issues in Prince William include data center expansion, school overcrowding, and traffic congestion along Route 28 and I-66.
🔹 Stafford County
🏛️ Board of Supervisors
Four of Stafford’s seven Board of Supervisors districts are on the ballot:
|District
|Candidates
|Notes
|Hartwood
|Darrell English (R, incumbent), Marcus Oats (I), Kelly Robertson (I)
|English seeks re-election; growth and rural preservation dominate debate
|Aquia
|Maya Guy (D), Hank Scharpenberg (R)
|Open seat; no incumbent
|Falmouth
|Kecia Evans (D), Michael Anthony Catell (R)
|Open seat; both newcomers
|Garrisonville
|Dr. Pamela Yeung (D, incumbent), Bart Randall (I)
|Infrastructure and budget priorities key topics
🎓 School Board
Voters will also select School Board representatives in each district:
- Hartwood: Shannon M. Fingerholz vs. Steven D. Epple
- Aquia: Annette E. Scharpenberg vs. Josh G. Regan
- Falmouth: Sarah D. Breedin Chase vs. Fawn M. Chergosky
- Garrisonville: Wanda D. Blackwell, Maureen L. Siegmund, Stephanie J. Mojica
🔹 City of Manassas
- House District 20: Lopes Maldonado (D) vs. (withdrawn) Stone (R); write-in Stephen Kent (R).
- Commissioner of Revenue: Tim Demeria vs. Deon Shamberger.
- Treasurer: Patricia E. Richie-Folks vs. Nathaniel “Nate” Fritzen.
🔹 City of Manassas Park
- House District 20: Lopes Maldonado (D) vs. (withdrawn) Stone (R); write-in Stephen Kent (R).
- Commissioner of Revenue: Lucy J. Pullen.
- Treasurer: Donald E. Shuemaker Jr.
- City Council Special Election: Kevin J. Moreau (unexpired term through 2026).
🔹 City of Fredericksburg
Each of Fredericksburg’s four wards has City Council and School Board races on the ballot, alongside the statewide and House District 65 contests.
|Ward
|City Council
|School Board
|Ward 1 (Hugh Mercer)
|M.D. “Matt” Rowe, David W. Cropper, Kenneth D. Gantt
|Andrew M. “Andy” Wolfenbarger
|Ward 2 (Dorothy Hart)
|Y. Joy Crump, Anne G. Little
|Katie V. Pomeroy
|Ward 3 (Gladys West)
|Matthew J. Kelly, Susanna R. Finn
|Annie E. Langdon, Sarah E. Stelmok
|Ward 4 (V.F.W. Post 3103)
|Charlie L. “Chuck” Frye Jr., Jesse T. Dominguez
|Malvina Rollins Kay, Write-in: Stan Jones (educator & veteran)
🗳️ Voter Information
- Polling Hours: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Still in line at 7 p.m.? You can still vote.
- Bring a valid photo ID: driver’s license, U.S. passport, or student ID.
- Check your polling location: Virginia Polling Place Lookup