Election Day 2025: Here’s What’s on the Ballot Across Northern Virginia

Voters across Prince William, Stafford, Fredericksburg, and Manassas are heading to the polls today — Tuesday, November 4, 2025 — to decide races that will shape schools, growth, and governance for years to come.

Polls are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. statewide.

📍 Find your polling place here: Virginia Polling Place Lookup

🔹 Statewide Races

All Virginia voters will choose the state’s next leaders in three top offices:

Governor: Abigail D. Spanberger (D) vs. Winsome Earle-Sears (R)

Lieutenant Governor: Ghazala F. Hashmi (D) vs. John J. Reid II (R)

Attorney General: Jay C. Jones (D) vs. Jason S. Miyares (R)

🔹 House of Delegates Contests

Several key House of Delegates races span the Potomac Local coverage area:

District Area Coverage Democrat Republican Notes HD 19 Woodbridge Rozia Henson (D) — Unopposed HD 20 Greater Manassas / Gainesville / Manassas Park Michelle-Ann E. Lopes Maldonado (D) Christopher M. Stone (withdrew) → Write-in: Stephen Kent (R) Shared between Prince William & Manassas Park HD 21 Haymarket / Gainesville Josh Thomas (D) Gregory Lee Gorham (R) Closely watched suburban race HD 22 Brentsville / Bristow / Nokesville Elizabeth Guzman (D) Ian Lovejoy (R) Competitive Prince William race HD 23 Dumfries / Triangle / Quantico Candi Mundon King (D) James V. Tully (R) — HD 24 Dale City / Montclair Luke Torian (D) — Unopposed HD 25 Lake Ridge / Occoquan Briana Sewell (D) — Unopposed HD 64 Stafford County Stacey A. Carroll (D) Paul V. Milde III (R) — HD 65 Stafford & Fredericksburg Joshua G. Cole (D) Sean C. Steinway (R) —

🔹 Prince William County

Two special elections highlight the local ballot:

Gainesville District Supervisor — to fill the seat of the late Supervisor Bob Weir.

Occoquan Town Council — one open seat.

Voters in House District 20 will also see Stephen Kent (R) listed as a write-in option, following the withdrawal of Christopher M. Stone (R).

Top issues in Prince William include data center expansion, school overcrowding, and traffic congestion along Route 28 and I-66.

🔹 Stafford County

🏛️ Board of Supervisors

Four of Stafford’s seven Board of Supervisors districts are on the ballot:

District Candidates Notes Hartwood Darrell English (R, incumbent), Marcus Oats (I), Kelly Robertson (I) English seeks re-election; growth and rural preservation dominate debate Aquia Maya Guy (D), Hank Scharpenberg (R) Open seat; no incumbent Falmouth Kecia Evans (D), Michael Anthony Catell (R) Open seat; both newcomers Garrisonville Dr. Pamela Yeung (D, incumbent), Bart Randall (I) Infrastructure and budget priorities key topics

🎓 School Board

Voters will also select School Board representatives in each district:

Hartwood: Shannon M. Fingerholz vs. Steven D. Epple

Aquia: Annette E. Scharpenberg vs. Josh G. Regan

Falmouth: Sarah D. Breedin Chase vs. Fawn M. Chergosky

Garrisonville: Wanda D. Blackwell, Maureen L. Siegmund, Stephanie J. Mojica

🔹 City of Manassas

House District 20: Lopes Maldonado (D) vs. (withdrawn) Stone (R); write-in Stephen Kent (R).

Commissioner of Revenue: Tim Demeria vs. Deon Shamberger.

Treasurer: Patricia E. Richie-Folks vs. Nathaniel “Nate” Fritzen.

🔹 City of Manassas Park

House District 20: Lopes Maldonado (D) vs. (withdrawn) Stone (R); write-in Stephen Kent (R).

Commissioner of Revenue: Lucy J. Pullen.

Treasurer: Donald E. Shuemaker Jr.

City Council Special Election: Kevin J. Moreau (unexpired term through 2026).

🔹 City of Fredericksburg

Each of Fredericksburg’s four wards has City Council and School Board races on the ballot, alongside the statewide and House District 65 contests.

Ward City Council School Board Ward 1 (Hugh Mercer) M.D. “Matt” Rowe, David W. Cropper, Kenneth D. Gantt Andrew M. “Andy” Wolfenbarger Ward 2 (Dorothy Hart) Y. Joy Crump, Anne G. Little Katie V. Pomeroy Ward 3 (Gladys West) Matthew J. Kelly, Susanna R. Finn Annie E. Langdon, Sarah E. Stelmok Ward 4 (V.F.W. Post 3103) Charlie L. “Chuck” Frye Jr., Jesse T. Dominguez Malvina Rollins Kay, Write-in: Stan Jones (educator & veteran)

🗳️ Voter Information