Published November 4, 2025 at 10:34PM | Updated November 5, 2025 at 9:01AM

Carroll Unseats Milde in 64th District; Democrats Extend Gains in Stafford County

Democrat Stacey A. Carroll has defeated incumbent Republican Paul V. Milde III in the race for the Virginia House of Delegates 64th District, flipping a seat that just two years ago leaned solidly Republican.

Carroll won 52.77 % (18,833 votes) to Milde’s 47.09 % (16,806 votes). Write-in candidates received 0.14 % (51 votes), according to unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections.

Her victory adds to a string of Democratic gains across Northern Virginia’s outer suburbs, including Stafford County, where once-reliably Republican seats have become increasingly competitive.

Carroll, a certified public accountant and U.S. Army veteran, campaigned on fiscal responsibility, education funding, and affordability for working families.

Milde, a former Stafford County supervisor, focused his campaign on lowering costs for families and protecting girls’ sports.

A District Shift

Carroll’s win marks a significant shift from 2023, when Milde defeated Democrat Leonard B. Lacey with 54.32 % (15,326 votes) to 45.29 % (12,778 votes).

The 2025 result represents roughly a seven-point swing toward Democrats, underscoring how new residential growth and voter turnout continue to reshape Stafford’s political map.

Cole Cruises in 65th District

In the neighboring 65th District, Democrat Joshua G. Cole won reelection with 58.42 % (20,009 votes) over Republican Sean C. Steinway, who earned 41.39 % (14,179 votes).

Cole’s district includes Fredericksburg City, Spotsylvania County, and Stafford County, and has remained reliably Democratic since his first election in 2019.

Regional Outlook

Carroll’s victory caps a night of mixed but consequential results for Stafford County. Democrats gained ground on the Board of Supervisors and held key legislative seats, while Republicans maintained competitiveness in several districts.

The 64th District result reinforces Stafford’s emerging role as one of Virginia’s bellwether regions — where rapid population growth, education spending, and infrastructure needs are reshaping the county’s political identity.