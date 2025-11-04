Abigail Spanberger Elected Virginia’s First Female Governor

“BREAKING: Democrat Abigail Spanberger has won the Virginia governor’s race, defeating Republican Winsome Earle-Sears and becoming the state’s first female governor,” The Associated Press reported.

Spanberger, a former CIA officer and three-term U.S. Representative from Henrico County, succeeds Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin. Her victory marks a significant political shift in the Commonwealth, returning the governor’s mansion to Democratic control after four years of GOP leadership.

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