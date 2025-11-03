Willing Warriors to Celebrate 10 Years of Healing at 10th Anniversary Gala

“This milestone gala marks a night to honor that journey, with an elegant evening of dinner, dancing, auctions, and impactful stories,” Willing Warriors announced. “Over the past decade, the Warrior Retreat at Bull Run has welcomed more than 3,000 warriors and their families to its peaceful 37-acre Virginia grounds, providing them a ‘Home Away From Home’ where they can heal, reconnect, and find respite.”

The 10th Anniversary Celebration Gala will take place on Saturday, November 1, 2025, from 5:00 to 10:30 p.m. at Lansdowne Resort & Spa in Leesburg, Virginia. The evening will feature Rear Admiral Mike Studeman, USN (Ret.), as Guest of Honor, and James Schenck, CEO of PenFed Foundation and President & CEO of PenFed Credit Union, as Guest Speaker.

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