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“Rhythm & Hues” brings René Dickerson’s jazz-inspired art to the ARTfactory

By Uriah Kiser

“The ARTfactory proudly announces a special exhibition featuring the celebrated artist René Dickerson, whose visionary works bridge the worlds of fine art, jazz, and Motown,” the ARTfactory announced. “The exhibition, titled ‘Rhythm & Hues’, will open on November 12 and run through December 14 at the ARTfactory. An Opening Artist Reception will be held on Saturday, November 15 from 6–8 PM.”

Born in Oakland, California, Dickerson’s signature “Linear Art” style fuses cubism, surrealism, and emotional realism, reflecting influences from both jazz and Motown. The exhibition will showcase new works alongside select pieces from his acclaimed My Girl series, inspired by Smokey Robinson and The Temptations. Dickerson, now based in Historic Manassas, continues to collaborate with the Jazz Legacy Foundation and Ocean City Jazz Festival.

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