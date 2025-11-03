Man, 18, charged in connection with Cambridge Street arson

“The Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the fire that occurred on Monday, October 27th, in a vacant commercial structure in the 700 block of Cambridge Street was incendiary,” Stafford County Fire and Rescue announced. “On Thursday, October 30th, the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office arrested Samuel Harang, 18, of Stafford County. Mr. Harang has been charged with burning an unoccupied structure and is currently being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.”

Fire and Rescue units were dispatched around 4:55 p.m. on October 27 to the 700 block of Cambridge Street near Enon Road, where crews found smoke coming from three sides of a vacant, single-story commercial building. The fire was brought under control quickly, and no one was inside at the time. The investigation into Mr. Harang remains ongoing.