Letter: Police Endorsement of Spanberger Misses the Mark

Dear Editor,

We Back Blue stands with Virginia’s officers—the men and women who risk everything to keep our communities safe. That’s why the Virginia Police Benevolent Association’s (VAPBA) endorsement of Abigail Spanberger for Governor is not just disappointing—it’s a betrayal.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers, retirees, and their families have reached out to We Back Blue, sharing their outrage and heartbreak over this decision. Many have stated they’ve canceled their memberships in protest.

One member wrote, “I will be dropping my PBA membership and joining the FOP because the PBA no longer backs law enforcement.” Another shared, “My father and two brothers served as police of icers. On Capitol Hill, the Police Academy, and in Washington, D.C. You have endorsed the wrong person.” Yet another said, “As a law enforcement of icer, retiree, family member, or concerned Virginian, I am deeply disappointed by the Virginia PBA’s endorsement of Abigail Spanberger. This decision does not reflect the values or safety priorities of our community.”

The VAPBA’s endorsement ignores Spanberger’s unwavering support of Jay Jones, a candidate for Attorney General who has been convicted of reckless driving and remains under investigation for failing to complete his community service. Jones has also made threats against elected officials and officers. Spanberger refuses to withdraw her support, sending a clear message that she does not prioritize the safety of law enforcement officers or the citizens they protect.

We Back Blue has reached out to the Southern States Police Benevolent Association (SSPBA)—the parent organization of the Virginia PBA—with multiple emails and formal letters containing direct quotes from their members. Their response? Silence. Hundreds of members’ concerns have been ignored. That silence speaks volumes.

The VAPBA and SSPBA have turned their backs on the very people they claim to represent. Decisions like this put law enforcement officers—and the communities they protect—in grave danger. It is time for transparency, accountability, and leadership that truly stands with those who serve.

Kyle Reyes, We Back Blue Ambassador/Owner of Law Enforcement Today