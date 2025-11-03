ICYMI: Happening tonight: Stafford’s 15th Annual “Band Together to Fight Hunger”

A countywide showcase of music and community spirit will return next month as Stafford County’s five high school marching bands come together for the 15th annual Band Together to Fight Hunger event.

Event coordinator Deb Pickeral and the drum majors representing each high school announced plans for this year’s concert during a presentation before the Stafford County School Board.

The performance is set for Monday, November 3, at 7 p.m. at Mountain View High School. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., giving visitors time to drop off donations, purchase 50/50 raffle tickets, and pick up event T-shirts and hoodies. Admission is free with the donation of a nonperishable food item.

Giving Back Through Music

Now celebrating its 15th year, Band Together to Fight Hunger unites student musicians from Brook Point, Colonial Forge, Mountain View, North Stafford, and Stafford High Schools in a shared effort to fight food insecurity while showcasing their musical talent.

“This is the only event during the year where, in less than two hours, you can see all five high school marching bands in concert and give back to your own community at the same time,” said Axel Reyes, a drum major from Brook Point High School.

Each year, the event supports two local organizations that serve thousands of families across the region:

Stafford Emergency Relief through Volunteer Efforts (SERVE) will collect nonperishable food donations to help restock local food pantries.

Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank will receive all monetary donations and sponsorship proceeds, supporting its mission to provide meals across Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline, King George, Locust Grove, and Fredericksburg.

A Record of Community Impact

Since its inception, the campaign has provided more than 408,000 meals to families in need. Organizers have set a goal of delivering 50,000 meals this year.

According to SERVE, the organization distributed 1.9 million pounds of food in 2024. The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank and its partners provided 7.7 million meals to more than 53,000 people, including nearly 13,000 Stafford County residents.

“The need in our community is real,” said Nathan Yore, a drum major at Stafford High School. “It’s incredible that we can touch the lives of so many adults and children in just one night.”

A Countywide Grand Finale

Following the evening’s on-field presentation to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, the event will close with a crowd favorite: a grand finale performance featuring approximately 400 student musicians from all five schools performing together.

“It’s one of the highlights of our season,” said Deb Pickeral, who has coordinated the event for years with the help of band parent associations and volunteers. “When our students and community come together to fight hunger, it’s a powerful reminder of what music and service can achieve.”

Event Information