Haymarket Regional Food Pantry Hosts Pop-Up Food Distribution for Federal Workers Impacted by Shutdown

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to serve and hope this event provides a bit of relief during a challenging time,” Haymarket Regional Food Pantry announced. “Each eligible worker will receive a box of shelf-stable groceries – no registration required.”

The pantry will hold the pop-up distribution on Sunday, November 9, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at its Haymarket location. Federal employees affected by the shutdown can participate by presenting a valid government ID, regardless of where they live. The organization plans to distribute 300 food boxes, made possible by a longtime donor and community partners.

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