Veterans Day Parade to Temporarily Close Center Street During Final Day of Early Voting

“Center Street will shut down from 9 am to 2 pm due to the Veterans Day Parade,” the Manassas Police Department announced. “If you are coming to vote today, park in our Parking Garage at 9102 Prince William Street, VRE Lot on Prince William Street, or at Osbourn High School. You can walk up Main Street.”

“When the parade is going from 11 am–12:30 pm you will not be able to crossover Center Street,” the post continued. Handicap parking is available at East Street off Church Street and in the Parking Garage.

Today marks the final day of early voting in Virginia ahead of the November 4 General Election.