Stafford supervisor candidate has $77M lawsuit against county sheriff, deputies

“Mr. Robertson was shot and killed despite no body camera video from any of the five sheriff’s deputies on the scene showing that Mr. Robertson ever pointed a weapon at them or anyone else,” Fredericksburg Free Press reported. “Later, Ferrell could be heard over a police radio, saying, ‘When he opens the door, I’m taking the shot.’ Then he fired the fatal shot, the lawsuit says, and Robertson died.”

Kelly Robertson, an independent candidate for Stafford County’s Hartwood District, and her family filed a $77.4 million wrongful death lawsuit alleging that sheriff’s deputy Dominic Ferrell fatally shot her father, 71-year-old Navy veteran Michael Robertson Sr., during a welfare check in December 2023.