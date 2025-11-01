New red light camera warning period begins at busy Manassas intersection

Starting today, November 1, 2025, drivers traveling through the intersection of Liberia Avenue and Mathis Avenue in Manassas will enter a 30-day warning period for a new photo red light enforcement camera.

The city says traffic safety studies have shown this intersection has a high number of violations and crashes, making it a suitable location for red light camera enforcement. Once the warning period ends on December 1, violators caught running red lights will receive a $50 civil penalty, mailed to the vehicle’s registered owner. These fines don’t add points to a driver’s license or affect insurance rates, according to the Manassas City Police Department.

All potential violations are reviewed by a Manassas officer before a ticket is issued. The city says its goal is to reduce crashes and encourage safer driving through consistent enforcement.

This new camera adds to five others already operating at busy intersections on Liberia Avenue and Center Street. More information on the city’s red light camera program is available on the Manassas Police Department’s website.

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