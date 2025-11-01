Eighteen Prince William County Schools Earn 2025 Virginia Purple Star Designation

“Each year, I’m grateful for the opportunity to work alongside our schools that go above and beyond to foster a culture of support, understanding, and resilience for our military-connected students,” shared Kimberly Simpson, PWCS military achievement specialist, as Prince William County Public Schools announced the recognition of 18 schools as 2025 Virginia Purple Star schools. “The Purple Star designation is a powerful acknowledgment of the collaborative efforts that ensure every student, regardless of background or mobility, can thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.”

The Virginia Department of Education recognized 18 PWCS schools—including four first-time honorees and 14 renewals—for their continued support of military-connected students. With this recognition, 51 PWCS schools now hold the Purple Star Designation, representing 53% of the division’s total schools.