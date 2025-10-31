Hart’s move to Prince William County preceded exposure of Alexandria schools dual-employment scandal

“When former Alexandria City Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Alicia Hart resigned in late September to take a high-ranking government job in Prince William County, her duties were temporarily split between two directors — including Ayanna Harrison,” The Alexandria Times reported. “Weeks later, Harrison was found to have secretly been working full-time in Atlanta as the chief operating officer of The Kindezi Schools.”

“An anonymous employee said human resources was warned in early October about Harrison’s dual employment,” the paper continued. “But by the time the issue surfaced publicly, Hart had already departed for her new role as Prince William County’s deputy county executive overseeing government operations and innovation.”

While Hart was not implicated in any wrongdoing, her resignation and promotion to the county-level post inadvertently set off a leadership shuffle at ACPS — one that exposed Harrison’s concealed second job and led to her termination on Oct. 29.