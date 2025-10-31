Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday, November 2 — Fire Officials Urge Residents to Check Smoke Alarms

“As you turn your clocks back, the Prince William County Fire and Rescue System would like to remind residents to change the battery in their smoke alarms,” the department announced. “When properly installed and maintained, working smoke alarms save lives and protect against injury and loss due to fire. You double your chances of surviving a home fire with working smoke alarms compared to homes without working smoke alarms.”

National fire statistics show that 344,600 home structure fires occurred in recent years, leading to 10,400 injuries, 2,890 deaths, and more than $11 million in property loss. Cooking remains the leading cause of home fires and injuries, while smoking materials cause most home fire deaths.

Fire officials urge residents to replace smoke alarm batteries this weekend and to ensure alarms are installed in all sleeping areas, as deadly house fires often occur overnight between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.