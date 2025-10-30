Prince William Water launches new podcast to highlight water service effort

Prince William Water has launched a new quarterly video podcast called “Behind the Tap,” offering residents a behind-the-scenes look at the county’s largest water and wastewater utility. The podcast will feature interviews with staff, answers to frequently asked customer questions, and tips on how to protect local water resources.

The debut episode includes an interview with Deputy General Manager and Chief Administrative Officer Ari Nelson, who discusses the national “Imagine a Day Without Water” campaign and the utility’s emphasis on reliability and infrastructure. The podcast aims to raise awareness about the systems that deliver clean water and treat wastewater for over 380,000 people in Prince William County.

“We want to demystify the complex work behind delivering clean water,” said Kathy Bentz, Director of Communications and Community Engagement, who also hosts the podcast. She emphasized the utility’s goal to better connect with customers through this new platform.

The podcast is now available on the Prince William Water website, as well as on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts. New episodes will be released every quarter.

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