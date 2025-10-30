Woman charged in Edinburg fatal crash arrested in Basye

Lindsay Rae Price, 35, of Edinburg, was taken into custody without incident in Basye on October 31, according to Virginia State Police. She had been wanted since October 26 on felony involuntary manslaughter charges stemming from a fatal crash in August.

The crash occurred on August 6 at 4:26 p.m. on Stoney Creek Boulevard near Printz Street in the Town of Edinburg, located in Shenandoah County. Investigators say Price struck 82-year-old Leona M. Honaker, also of Edinburg, as Honaker crossed the street in a crosswalk. Honaker died at the scene.

Price, who was driving a 2011 Kia Sorento, remained at the scene and was uninjured. After consulting with the Shenandoah County Commonwealth’s Attorney, authorities obtained the felony warrants.

This case remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.

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