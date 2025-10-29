Prince William police seek information in 2022 Woodbridge homicide

“PWCPD Violent Crimes Unit requests your assistance. If you have any information regarding Milton Humberto ESCALANTE ESCOBAR, please contact us. He was only 18 years old at the time,” Prince William County Police Department announced. “Detectives from the Violent Crimes Bureau are continuing to investigate this case. The Police Department is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved in this death.”

On October 27, 2022, officers responded to the 13900 block of Richmond Highway in Woodbridge, where 18-year-old Milton Humberto Escalante Escobar was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at a local hospital. Police say an altercation occurred in a wooded area behind a business before the suspect fled in a vehicle. No arrests have been made, and the case remains under investigation.