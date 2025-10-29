Prince William County prosecutors secure convictions in 2 domestic violence cases

“Mr. Hill has previously been convicted of acts of domestic violence stemming from an incident that occurred in 2019 involving a different female victim,” The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney announced. “Mr. Agee subjected his victim to years of threats and physical harm until she finally had the courage to report to what was happening to law enforcement.”

“Domestic violence is one of the leading causes of homicide across the nation. A recent study has shown that victims of strangulation are more than 750 times more likely to become victims of either attempted or completed homicides. My office takes domestic violence cases very seriously and will vigorously pursue justice for victims,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth stated.

Ta’Equan Hill, 29, pleaded guilty on October 23, 2025, to strangulation, domestic assault and battery, and damaging a phone to prevent summoning law enforcement. Judge Carroll A. Weimer, Jr. sentenced Hill to the maximum seven years in prison and three years of supervision. In a separate case, Zachary Agee, 30, pleaded guilty on July 3, 2025, to two counts of malicious wounding, strangulation, and threats in writing. Judge James A. Willett sentenced him to ten years in prison and five years of post-incarceration supervision, exceeding the sentencing guidelines. Both cases were prosecuted by the Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.