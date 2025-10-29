Prince William County names Dr. Alicia Hart as Deputy County Executive for Government Operations, Performance and Innovation

“Dr. Hart brings an exceptional combination of operational expertise, strategic vision and a deep understanding of public service,” County Executive Chris Shorter said. “Her experience leading large organizations through transformation and her commitment to innovation and equity will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen government operations and deliver on our promise of effective, resident-focused service.”

County Executive Chris Shorter appointed Dr. Hart as Deputy County Executive for Government Operations, Performance, and Innovation, effective November 10, 2025. In her new role, Hart will oversee departments including Facilities and Fleet Management, Human Resources, Information Technology, Strategic Planning, Performance Management, and Procurement Services, advancing operational excellence and innovation across county government.