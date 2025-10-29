Prince William County invites residents to help shape future of local trails

“Join Prince William County Parks & Recreation for a public meeting on the Countywide Trails Master Plan,” the department announced. “This interactive session is your chance to review proposed trail project priorities, share your input and ideas, and help guide the development of a connected land and water trail network across the county.”

The meeting will be held Wednesday, November 5, from 7–9 p.m. at the Pat White Center at Ben Lomond, located at 10501 Copeland Drive, Manassas. The Countywide Trails Master Plan aims to expand and connect Prince William County’s trail systems to support recreation, transportation, and community engagement.