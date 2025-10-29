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Holiday puppet show “The Velveteen Rabbit” coming to Riverside Center

By Uriah Kiser

“The Velveteen Rabbit, filled with gentle humor and warmth, is Margery Williams’ classic tale of a toy rabbit that dreams of becoming real,” Riverside Center for the Performing Arts announced. “Told with hand puppets, storytelling, and song by a solo puppeteer, the story highlights friendship, changes, magic, and what it means to love and be loved.”

The family-friendly 60-minute puppet show arrives November 22 at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, following the success of the puppets featured in The Sound of Music. Children will also have a chance to visit Santa after the show. Tickets can be reserved by calling 540-370-4300.

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