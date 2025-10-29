After 21 years, Bonefish Grill closes abruptly in Gainesville

“Closing a restaurant is never easy. This was a business decision and is not a reflection of the management or staff,” Bloomin’ Brands spokesperson Elizabeth Daly told the Prince William Times. “We appreciate the community’s support over the past 21 years and hope to see them in our Fairfax restaurant.”

The Bonefish Grill in Gainesville — known for its popular “Bang Bang Shrimp” — closed suddenly on Sunday, October 26, after more than two decades in business. Employees were seen packing up items the next day, and the restaurant’s signage was removed from its building at 7611 Somerset Crossing Drive.