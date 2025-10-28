Rappahannock Area Health District reports rise in hand, foot, and mouth disease outbreaks

“Since August, RAHD has investigated three separate outbreaks at both child daycare facilities and elementary schools across the district,” the Rappahannock Area Health District announced. “The Virginia Department of Health is seeing an increase in HFMD emergency department and urgent care visits, as well as an increase in reported HFMD outbreaks across the state in 2025.”

“While seen frequently this time of year, Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease can be very distressing to both child and parent,” said Dr. David Rose, Interim Health Director for RAHD. “It is able to spread quickly, especially in group settings such as daycares and schools, and so it is important for parents to keep their children home while sick.”

The district advises parents to practice frequent handwashing, disinfect shared surfaces, and avoid close contact with infected individuals. Most cases resolve on their own within 7–10 days, but those with concerns are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or the Rappahannock Area Health District at 540-899-4797.