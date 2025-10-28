Obituary: Diane Barbara Walters (1941-2025)

Diane Barbara Walters (Age 84)

Memorial service info

Diane Barbara Dunlap Walters, 84, of Colonial Beach, VA passed away on October 23, 2025.

Diane was a devoted mother and a beloved first-grade teacher for more than 30 years. She touched countless young lives with her kindness, patience, and love of learning. Outside the classroom, Diane was an avid quilter who found joy and creativity in her craft.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Storke Funeral Home, Colonial Beach is handling arrangements.

Submitted by Storke Funeral Home