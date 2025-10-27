Stafford County announces Veterans Day closures and modified services

“Stafford offices, departments, facilities, and all courts will be closed on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, for Veterans Day,” Stafford County announced. “Both locations of the R-Board/Regional Landfill (Eskimo Hill and Belman Road) will be open on Veterans Day.”

The County confirmed that Fire and Rescue, the Sheriff’s Office, and the Magistrate’s Office will remain operational, along with all outdoor parks, which will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Essential services such as emergency response and law enforcement will continue uninterrupted during the holiday.