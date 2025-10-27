Manassas reinforces local food support as potential federal funding delays threaten SNAP and WIC benefits

“As our Governor prepares to roll out a state of emergency plan, Manassas Social Services stands ready to assist residents through this period of uncertainty,” the City of Manassas announced. “The goal is to ensure that no family goes without food or basic needs.”

“The 42-member team is working closely with local partners to connect residents to immediate support,” the City added, noting that more than 850,000 Virginians could face interruptions in benefits starting November 1, 2025, if a federal budget resolution is not reached by October 28.