Fire damages vacant commercial building on Cambridge Street in Stafford County

“Smoke was showing from three sides of a vacant, single-story commercial building when crews arrived less than five minutes after dispatch,” Stafford County Fire and Rescue announced. “Crews worked quickly to bring the fire under control while also searching the interior of the building.”

The fire occurred around 4:55 p.m. Monday, October 27, in the 700 block of Cambridge Street [Route 1] near Enon Road, near All Seasons Landscaping & Irrigation LLC.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, which remains under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Officials also reminded drivers that it is illegal under Virginia Code section 46.2 to drive over fire hoses without permission from the fire official in charge.