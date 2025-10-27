ARTfactory’s Pied Piper Theatre announces cast for Grease at Hylton Performing Arts Center

“Announcing the cast of Grease, presented by ARTfactory’s Pied Piper Theatre,” the Virginia ARTfactory posted. “Performances will be held in the Gregory Family Theater at Hylton Performing Arts Center January 16–25. Sunday, January 18th will be an understudy performance.”

Tickets for the production are now on sale through the ARTfactory’s ticket link. The community theater’s rendition of the classic musical will feature local youth performers, continuing ARTfactory’s tradition of fostering arts education and live performance in Prince William County.