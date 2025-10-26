Rotary’s End Polio Walk raises over $10,000 to fight global disease

“Our End Polio Walk was a huge success — we’ve already raised $10,169, and the donations are still coming in!!” the Manassas Rotary Club announced. “Every step we took brought us closer to a world free of polio.”
Club organizers thanked volunteers, community members, and supporters for contributing to the event’s success, emphasizing unity and purpose in the global effort to eradicate polio. Donations from the walk will support Rotary International’s ongoing campaign to eliminate the disease worldwide.
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