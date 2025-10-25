Families show off spooky style at Downtown Fredericksburg’s Costume Stroll

Downtown Fredericksburg was filled with Halloween spirit Saturday morning as families took part in the annual Costume Stroll, kicking off a festive day of trick-or-treating and community fun.

The event began with the Family Costume Stroll at 9:30 a.m., where participants lined up at VRE Lot B before parading down Caroline Street in their best spooky, silly, and creative costumes. Children, parents, and even a few pets joined in, drawing cheers and smiles from spectators.

Immediately after, “Treats on the Streets” ran from 10 a.m. to noon, with more than 60 local businesses handing out candy and goodies to costumed trick-or-treaters. The event has become a tradition for Fredericksburg families and helps support downtown shops by bringing hundreds of visitors to town.

A video from the stroll was posted to Facebook, capturing the lively energy and wide array of costumes seen throughout the morning.

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