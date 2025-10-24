Teen robbed at gunpoint in Woodbridge

A 14-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint while playing basketball in Woodbridge. The incident occurred on October 21 at 3:40 PM in the 14900 block of Enterprise Ln. The victim and a friend were approached by two males, who took the victim’s backpack. When the victim tried to retrieve it, one suspect displayed a firearm. Both suspects fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

Later that evening, at 11:18 PM, shots were fired at the Red Roof Inn on Automotive Dr in Manassas. A confrontation occurred between a man and someone in a silver sedan. All parties left before police arrived, and no injuries or property damage were reported. Shell casings were found at the scene.

Here’s the full press release:

Armed Robbery – On October 21 at 3:40PM, officers responded to the 14900 block of Enterprise Ln in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 14-year-old male juvenile, and a friend were playing basketball on the courts in the above area when they were approached by two males believed to be in their mid-late teens. During the encounter, the suspects grabbed the victim’s backpack and began to walk away. The victim approached the suspects where one of them then displayed a firearm before the suspects walked off with the property. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspects who were not located. The armed suspect was described as a white male, approximately 5’7, wearing a ski-mask and dark-colored clothing. The other subject was also believed to be a white male wearing dark-colored clothing. Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On October 21 at 11:18PM, officers responded to the Red Roof Inn located at 10610 Automotive Dr in Manassas (20109) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed shots were fired in the parking lot of the motel between a man and the occupant of a silver, 4-door sedan. All parties dispersed prior to officers arriving on the scene. No injuries or property damage were reported. A police K-9 searched the area for the parties involved who were not located. Officers located shell casings in the parking lot.

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