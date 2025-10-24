Sexual assault and robbery at Woodbridge commuter lot

A 21-year-old woman was sexually assaulted and robbed at a commuter lot on Telegraph Rd in Woodbridge. The incident occurred early on October 21, when the victim arranged to meet a man who later drove her to the lot. There, he brandished a weapon, assaulted her, and stole her phone, transferring money to his account. The suspect then drove her to Stafford County, where local deputies were notified.

In a separate incident, police arrested an 18-year-old male from Woodbridge in connection with an armed robbery at an Exxon station on Seeton Sq. This arrest follows the apprehension of another suspect involved in the same robbery.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about these incidents to contact the Prince William County Police Department.

Here’s the full press release:

Armed Robbery *ADDITIONAL ARREST – On October 22, the second suspect sought in connection to the robbery that was reported to have occurred at the Exxon located at 4255 Seeton Sq in Woodbridge (22192) on October 9 at approximately 10:00PM, was arrested. The accused, identified as James Anthony DAVIS, Jr., turned himself into police without incident. An additional suspect was previously arrested in connection with this investigation on October 18.

Arrested on October 22:

James Anthony DAVIS, Jr., 18, of Woodbridge

Charged with robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond Armed Robbery *ARREST [Previously Released] – On October 18, officers arrested one of the suspects involved in the robbery that was reported to have occurred at the Exxon located at 4255 Seeton Sq in Woodbridge (22192) on October 9 at approximately 10:00PM. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Christian Bryce Alexander COLEMAN, was arrested. The investigation continues as officers seek the second suspect involved in the incident. Armed Robbery [Previously Released] – On October 10, officers responded to investigate a robbery that was reported to have occurred at the Exxon located at 4255 Seeton Sq in Woodbridge (22192) on October 9 at approximately 10:00PM. The investigation revealed two men approached an employee at the counter and demanded merchandise before leaving the store on foot. One of the men brandished a firearm during the encounter. No injuries were reported. Sexual Assault | Armed Robbery – On October 21 at 7:59AM, officers responded to investigate a sexual assault that reported to have occurred at the commuter lot located at 13255 Telegraph Rd in Woodbridge (22192) earlier that morning at approximately 3:56AM. The investigation revealed the victim, a 21-year-old woman, arranged to meet with an unknown man in the 14800 block of Cloverdale Ave. The man arrived and picked up the victim before driving to the commuter lot. Once in the parking lot, the suspect brandished a weapon and sexually assaulted the victim before he took the victim’s phone and electronically transferred money to his account. The victim was then driven to an area in Stafford County where deputies there were notified of the incident and contacted Prince William County police. No injuries were reported.

Suspect Description:

A Hispanic male, 25-35, 5’8”-5’9” with a medium complexion, short brown wavy hair, and chin stubble

Last seen wearing black suit-style pants and a black T-shirt

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