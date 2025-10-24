Polling Location Name Updates Announced for Fredericksburg Precincts

“The Fredericksburg Office of Elections has announced updates to the official names of two polling locations ahead of the upcoming November 2025 General Election,” City of Fredericksburg stated. “These changes reflect updated facility names and are intended to minimize confusion.”
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