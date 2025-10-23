Opinion: Potomac Local’s Article on Monica Gary Crossed an Ethical Line

Regarding the October 23 article about Monica Gary’s domestic violence charge, I feel it was extremely inappropriate and irresponsible, both as an individual reporter and as a publication, to open the article with reference to her previous employment as a stripper. It is very clear that intent of this statement, based on its delivery, was to condemn, degrade, and disqualify the quality of character of not only Monica Gary, but of strippers and sex workers as a whole — especially female strippers and sex workers. I will not stand for that in my community.

For this letter, I am using the terms “sex work” and “sex worker” broadly to encompass the various types of sex work including but not limited to stripping, pole dancing, prostitution, pornographic film acting and modeling, escort services, erotic massages, etc.

The profession of sex work is strongly stigmatized with deep roots in historical sexism and power dynamics. Firstly, due to the associated stigma, sex work is not a profession people decide on lightly. As a result, sex work has become extremely dangerous for women, making women more vulnerable (than they already are) to violence, harassment, and extortion from both the public and law enforcement. Further, sex workers face social and economic discrimination which can look like strained relationships with friends and family and difficulty finding housing or social services, including healthcare.