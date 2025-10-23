Politics

Data centers, Trump, and LGBTQ bill take center stage in key Prince William County House race

By Uriah Kiser

“Right now, Guzman’s campaign is airing TV ads attacking Lovejoy and tying him to former President Donald Trump in a district where many federal employees live,” 7News reported. “‘He’s attacking our jobs, our healthcare, our rights, and Ian Lovejoy is helping Trump do it,’ one of Guzman’s ads says.”

“Lovejoy is hitting back. In his campaign ads, Lovejoy points to some voters’ concerns about a bill Guzman told 7News she wanted to introduce when she was in the House. In October 2022, Guzman explained that her bill would create child abuse charges for parents if they do not affirm their LGBTQ child’s sexual orientation and gender identity.”

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

    View all posts