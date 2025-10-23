Data centers, Trump, and LGBTQ bill take center stage in key Prince William County House race

“Right now, Guzman’s campaign is airing TV ads attacking Lovejoy and tying him to former President Donald Trump in a district where many federal employees live,” 7News reported. “‘He’s attacking our jobs, our healthcare, our rights, and Ian Lovejoy is helping Trump do it,’ one of Guzman’s ads says.”

“Lovejoy is hitting back. In his campaign ads, Lovejoy points to some voters’ concerns about a bill Guzman told 7News she wanted to introduce when she was in the House. In October 2022, Guzman explained that her bill would create child abuse charges for parents if they do not affirm their LGBTQ child’s sexual orientation and gender identity.”