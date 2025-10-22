Homicide investigation underway on Mountain View Road in Stafford

Stafford County deputies responded late Tuesday afternoon, October 21, to a shooting in the 600 block of Mountain View Road in Stafford. The caller reported hearing gunshots over the phone while a co‑worker was on site performing work, and then lost contact with them.

When deputies arrived, they found a 35‑year‑old man, later identified as Michael Dodge II of Caroline County, unresponsive in the driveway. A perimeter was set up as a suspect remained inside the residence. After a brief standoff, deputies detained the resident, who was identified as 64‑year‑old Donald Thomas of Stafford.

Investigators say Thomas, who was staying at the home, shot Dodge multiple times while the victim was on the property to perform work for a mortgage company. Thomas has been charged with first‑degree murder and unlawfully shooting or wounding during the commission of a felony. He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

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