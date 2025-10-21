Cooler, Breezy Midweek Ahead After Overnight Showers

A cold front will sweep through the region tonight, bringing a few evening showers and possibly a rumble of thunder before skies clear out overnight. Behind the front, cooler and breezier weather settles in for the rest of the workweek. Expect seasonably cool days, crisp nights, and a chance for the first frost of the season in some outlying areas by late week.

Outlook:

Tonight: Showers likely early, possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m. Turning mostly clear overnight. Low around 51°.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, breezy, and cooler. High near 64°.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear and cool. Low near 45°.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and brisk. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s with gusty west winds.

Thursday Night: Clear and chilly. Lows in the 30s; patchy frost possible in rural spots.

Friday: Sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

High pressure will build in by Friday, setting up a dry and pleasant weekend.