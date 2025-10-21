Weather

Cooler, Breezy Midweek Ahead After Overnight Showers

By Uriah Kiser

A cold front will sweep through the region tonight, bringing a few evening showers and possibly a rumble of thunder before skies clear out overnight. Behind the front, cooler and breezier weather settles in for the rest of the workweek. Expect seasonably cool days, crisp nights, and a chance for the first frost of the season in some outlying areas by late week.

Outlook:

Tonight: Showers likely early, possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m. Turning mostly clear overnight. Low around 51°.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, breezy, and cooler. High near 64°.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear and cool. Low near 45°.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and brisk. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s with gusty west winds.

Thursday Night: Clear and chilly. Lows in the 30s; patchy frost possible in rural spots.

Friday: Sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

High pressure will build in by Friday, setting up a dry and pleasant weekend.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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