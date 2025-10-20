Watch Live: Buc-ee’s Team Meets with Stafford Residents at Colonial Forge High School

The team behind the proposed Buc-ee’s Travel Center in Stafford County is meeting with residents tonight to discuss plans for a new location near Interstate 95 and Courthouse Road.

The community information session runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Colonial Forge High School, 550 Courthouse Road, where Buc-ee’s representatives are expected to present details about the project and answer questions from the public.

The Texas-based Buc-ee’s chain is known for its large travel centers, spotless restrooms, and beaver-themed merchandise. The Stafford proposal calls for a 74,000-square-foot store, 120 fuel pumps, and 833 parking spaces, including 24 Tesla charging stations, on more than 36 acres off Austin Ridge Drive.

If approved, the project would mark Buc-ee’s third Virginia location, creating an estimated 200 jobs and adding significant new tax revenue to the county.

However, nearby residents and some county leaders have expressed concern about the site’s proximity to neighborhoods such as Austin Ridge and Embrey Mill, and the potential for added traffic congestion along Courthouse Road.

The Stafford County Planning Commission will hold a formal public hearing on the proposal October 29, where residents can share comments before the Board of Supervisors makes a final decision.

Potomac Local News will update this story as new information becomes available.