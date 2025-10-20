Sexual assault reported on Fredericksburg canal path

Fredericksburg Police Department (X) – The Fredericksburg Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that occurred Sunday, October 19, 2025, at approximately 9:00 p.m. on the canal path between Washington Avenue and Emancipation Highway in the area of Cossey Pond. The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5’4’’–5’5’’, medium build, possibly Middle Eastern, Hispanic, or Indian, last seen running toward Emancipation Highway and Mary Washington Boulevard.

The department stated that no weapons were displayed during the incident and that patrols will be increased along the canal path. Anyone with information or footage is urged to contact police or send an anonymous tip via text to “847-411” using the code “FPDtip.” Support for sexual assault victims is available through the Rappahannock Council Against Sexual Assault (RCASA) at rcasa.org or (540) 371-1666.