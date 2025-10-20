Protect Stafford urges immediate adoption of stronger data center standards

Protect Stafford (Facebook) – Protect Stafford announced its position ahead of the October 21, 2025 Joint Public Hearing of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission. The group urged supervisors to “adopt meaningful standards” for data centers at the meeting, warning that any delay could allow projects to proceed under weaker rules.

The group called for minimum setbacks of 1,000 feet from residences, 200-foot vegetative buffers, and 35-foot height limits next to homes. It also recommended stronger noise, generator, and wetland protections, stating these measures would reduce impacts on “public health, natural resources, and quality of life” while allowing reasonable development.