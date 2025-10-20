New name cleared for takeoff: ‘Aviator Avenue’ to replace Observation Road

City leaders will take another look today, Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 at redevelopment plans for the Manassas Shopping Center, the city’s 2026 legislative wish list for Richmond, and a proposal to name a new road near the Manassas Regional Airport “Aviator Avenue.”

The City Council work session begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Conference Room, 9027 Center Street. No votes are expected, but the discussion will set the stage for future public hearings and decisions.

Shopping Center redevelopment on the table

City staff will brief the council on early concepts for redeveloping the Manassas Shopping Center, one of the city’s most visible retail hubs. The discussion will outline potential options for updating or reconfiguring the site and could hint at what types of businesses, housing, or public space might be included.

Officials are expected to weigh questions about traffic flow, parking, and redevelopment costs and whether city incentives might be used to attract private investment. Any overhaul could reshape the look and economic footprint of the center, which serves as a gateway to the Route 28 corridor and downtown.

City sets sights on Richmond for 2026 session

Manassas leaders will review their 2026 Legislative Agenda, outlining what the city will ask state lawmakers to prioritize when the General Assembly convenes in January.

Education tops the list again this year. The city — which contributes more than twice the required local share for its public schools — is urging Richmond to boost state funding for K–12 education, including Pre-K programs, special education, career and technical education, and teacher pay. Manassas also wants lawmakers to revive a 1% sales tax option for school construction, a proposal vetoed in 2024, and to revise Virginia’s Standards of Quality funding formulas following state audit recommendations.

Transportation remains another major concern. The city is pushing for equitable VDOT funding for Northern Virginia projects, greater investment in public transit, and authority to use eminent domain for road improvements on property bordering city limits.

Manassas also backs measures to expand local tax authority, preserve city control over utilities and zoning, and protect local revenue sources like the Machinery & Tools Tax and BPOL fees. Other items include a call for noise camera enforcement for loud vehicles, funding for early childhood and addiction programs, and maintaining the city’s grandfathered water rights at Lake Manassas.

Together, the agenda outlines Manassas’ push for more local control, stable revenue, and fair state funding — priorities that shape both its 2026 budget and long-term growth strategy.

Airport project leads to new street name

The council will consider a resolution to name a new section of roadway “Aviator Avenue.” The street will replace part of Observation Road, which is being realigned as part of the Observation Road Relocation Project at the Manassas Regional Airport.

The name was recommended by the Airport Commission on July 17, 2025, and reviewed by city staff. There is no fiscal impact tied to the change.

While the item may seem routine, it’s linked to a larger transition at the airport. Manassas has partnered with Avports to bring scheduled passenger flights to the regional airport — a move that requires FAA Part 139 certification.

Originally targeted for 2024–2025, the timeline has shifted to 2026 as the city and Avports complete regulatory steps and infrastructure upgrades, including digital systems and roadway improvements. The street relocation supports that broader modernization plan.

Monday’s meeting is a work session only, with no votes scheduled. Council members are expected to give feedback and set direction for future action.

Attachments posted with the agenda include the Aviator Avenue Map, Draft 2026 Legislative Agenda, and a Shopping Center presentation.