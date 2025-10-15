Manassas City Council Wants ‘Iconic,’ Not ‘Generic,’ Design for Manassas Shopping Center By Uriah Kiser Published October 15, 2025 at 1:00PM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Economic Development #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Manassas City Council #Manassas Shopping Center