Cool, Breezy Start to the Workweek Before Milder Midweek Temperatures

After a windy Sunday night, cooler air settles in to start the workweek. Monday will be sunny but brisk, with temperatures running 10 to 15 degrees below Sunday’s highs. Conditions warm slightly by midweek, though another weak front on Tuesday night may bring a few brief showers. The rest of the week looks mostly sunny and seasonably cool.
Outlook:
- Monday: Sunny and breezy, highs in the mid-60s. Northwest winds gusting up to 25 mph early.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder, highs near 70. A few light showers are possible late.
- Wednesday: Sunny and cooler again, highs in the mid-60s.
- Thursday: Sunny and pleasant, highs in the low 60s.
- Friday: Mostly sunny, highs near 62.
- Weekend: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs around 60.