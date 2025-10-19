Buc-ee’s Team to Meet Stafford Residents About Proposed Travel Center

The team behind the proposed Buc-ee’s Travel Center in Stafford County will meet face-to-face with residents tomorrow to discuss the project and answer questions.

A community information session is scheduled for Monday, October 20, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Colonial Forge High School, 550 Courthouse Road. Representatives from the Buc-ee’s development team will share details about the project planned for Austin Ridge Drive at the northwest corner of Interstate 95 and Courthouse Road, and will hear concerns from nearby residents.

The Texas-based Buc-ee’s chain is known for its massive travel centers, clean restrooms, and beaver-themed merchandise. The proposed Stafford site would include a 74,000-square-foot building, 120 gas pumps, and 833 parking spaces, including 24 Tesla charging stations, on more than 36 acres of land.

If approved, the Stafford location would be the company’s third in Virginia. Buc-ee’s officials say the store would create about 200 jobs, with starting pay ranging from $16 to $19 per hour, and generate significant tax revenue for the county.

Residents, Supervisors Raise Concerns

The project has drawn criticism from nearby homeowners who say the site is too close to neighborhoods such as Austin Ridge and Embrey Mill, and could worsen already heavy traffic along Courthouse Road.

Garrisonville District Supervisor Pamela Yeung, who represents the area, said she remains concerned about the project’s potential traffic impacts and noted that the traffic study is not yet complete.

Supervisor Crystal Vanuch, who represents the Rock Hill District, questioned whether the county should move forward with hearings on two controversial issues — Buc-ee’s and data centers — within the same week.

Bart Randall, who is challenging Yeung in the upcoming November election, said he is reserving judgment on the proposal but wants assurances that it will not negatively affect residents or nearby businesses.

Public Hearing Set for October 29

The Stafford County Planning Commission will hold an official public hearing on the Buc-ee’s proposal on October 29, where residents will have the opportunity to comment before the commission makes a recommendation to the Board of Supervisors, which will have the final say on the project (Fredericksburg Free Press, Oct. 9, 2025).

The Planning Commission’s October 22 meeting was canceled to avoid scheduling conflicts with a joint Board and Commission hearing on data centers, which is expected to be the night before.

What’s Next

The Buc-ee’s team says Monday’s meeting is intended to give the public a chance to learn more about the project before the formal county hearing later in the month.

Community Meeting Details:

Date: Monday, October 20, 2025

Time: 5:30–7:00 p.m.

Location: Colonial Forge High School Cafeteria, 550 Courthouse Road, Stafford, VA 22554

Potomac Local News will continue following developments as Stafford County considers whether to approve the project.