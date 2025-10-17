Shooting at Wellington Station Shopping Center leaves 1 injured

A man was shot Friday morning at the Wellington Station Shopping Center in Manassas, prompting a swift police response. Officers arrived around 9:10 a.m. and found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is now in stable condition.

The suspect, who police say is related to the victim, fled the scene but was taken into custody within 20 minutes. Investigators say the incident was isolated, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Here’s the full press release:

Aggravated Malicious Wounding

On October 17, 2025, at 9:10 am, Manassas City Police were dispatched for a shooting that had just occurred in the Wellington Station Shopping Center. While on scene, officers quickly identified multiple witnesses and a victim who had sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was provided emergency medical first aid and transported to a local area hospital. The victim at this time is in stable condition. A suspect and vehicle were identified and had fled the scene before police arrival. Officers were able to locate the suspect and safely place them in custody at approximately 9:28 am. The offender was determined to be related to the victim, and this is an isolated incident. There is no threat to the community. This investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Manassas City Police Department’s investigator, Detective T. Urey, at 703-257-8043 or [email protected].

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