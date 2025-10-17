Manassas airport launches new website amid plans for commercial service expansion

Manassas Regional Airport has launched a redesigned website as part of its ongoing efforts to modernize and prepare for commercial airline service. Operated by the City of Manassas, the airport is Virginia’s busiest general aviation hub, with over 100,000 flights annually and more than 400 aircraft based on site.

The new website, developed by Trivera Interactive and accessible at flyhef.com, features improved mobile responsiveness, easier navigation, and quick access to flight operations data, tenant information, and visitor tools. Airport Director Juan Rivera said the redesign enhances accessibility and aligns with the airport’s broader vision to expand aviation services.

This digital upgrade is one piece of a larger transition. Manassas has partnered with Avports to bring scheduled passenger flights to the airport, which will require FAA Part 139 certification. While initial plans aimed for a 2024–2025 commercial launch, the timeline now looks toward 2026, pending regulatory approval and infrastructure upgrades.

The airport contributes roughly $375 million to the local economy and supports more than 1,300 jobs. Leaders hope commercial expansion will boost those numbers and transform Manassas Regional into a regional gateway for Northern Virginia and the D.C. metro area.

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