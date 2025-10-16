The Harbour Grille offers free meals to veterans on Veterans Day

The Harbour Grille in Woodbridge will offer free meals to veterans and active-duty military on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, as part of a regional Veterans Day celebration hosted by the Lewis Restaurant Group. The event runs from noon to 8 p.m.

Located at 13188 Marina Way, The Harbour Grille offers waterfront dining along the Occoquan River. The restaurant is known for its seafood dishes, dockside ambiance, and weekend live music. It’s one of several participating locations across Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C., including Barley Mac, Crafthouse, and Stan’s DC.

This community event is the restaurant group’s way of saying thank you to those who serve. All veterans and active-duty service members are invited to enjoy a complimentary meal during the promotion hours.

The public and media are also welcome to stop by for photos or to speak with staff and guests during the event.

The information was provided in a press release from Lewis Restaurant Group.

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