Durant and Youngkin announce $5.5 million for Fredericksburg-area crisis care expansion

Senator Tara Durant (R-27, Stafford, Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania) has teamed up with Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) to invest in mental health resources across Virginia. As part of the state’s “Right Help, Right Now” initiative, the partnership will fund new crisis receiving centers and stabilization units to give Virginians faster access to behavioral health services.

Locally, the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board will receive $5.5 million to enhance care in Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, Stafford, King George, and Caroline counties. The funding will support the purchase of a new commercial property, relocation and modernization of the Sunshine Lady House adult stabilization unit in Fredericksburg, and the creation of new youth crisis care facilities. A groundbreaking ceremony for the new center is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 24, 2025, just off Route 1 near the Lee’s Hill Goodwill Donation Center, near Four Mile Fork.

The announcement follows the recent opening of a similar facility in Prince William County. Local leaders and Governor Youngkin cut the ribbon on the new Regional Crisis Receiving Center in Woodbridge last week. Located on Worth Avenue near Potomac Mills, the center offers 24/7 walk-in stabilization and psychiatric care for youth and adults. Governor Youngkin hailed the opening as a national milestone in mental health reform.

Operated by Connections Health Solutions, the Woodbridge center includes 64 treatment spaces and is expected to serve up to 18,000 people annually. Local officials praised it as a compassionate alternative to emergency rooms and incarceration. “This is more than a ribbon-cutting. It’s a promise that no one in Prince William County will face a mental health crisis alone,” said Vice Chair Andrea O. Bailey.

Durant, who has partnered with Youngkin on tax relief and law enforcement funding, said this latest investment builds on their shared commitment to public safety and stronger communities.

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