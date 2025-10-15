UMW fall open houses to spotlight Honors Program and STEM opportunities

The University of Mary Washington is opening its doors to prospective students this fall with two special open house events highlighting its acclaimed Honors Program and growing opportunities in STEM and STEAM fields.

The first open house, scheduled for Saturday, October 18, will focus on UMW’s Honors Program, which emphasizes creativity, leadership, and academic rigor across disciplines. Attendees will meet honors faculty and students, tour residence halls, and learn how the program supports high-achieving students through research, mentorship, and community engagement.

A second open house on Saturday, November 8 coincides with National STEM/STEAM Day and will feature UMW’s science and technology offerings, including the Piscopo Rodgers Science Fellows program, the College of Education’s robotics-friendly Makerspace, and the College of Business’s interdisciplinary curriculum focused on data analytics and digital strategy.

“These kinds of immersive and interdisciplinary experiences … are exemplary of a University of Mary Washington undergraduate education,” said Dean of Admissions Melissa Yakabouski.

Students and families can register online now. Staff are available for questions at (540) 654‑2000 or via email at [email protected].

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